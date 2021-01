AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a 15-year-old named Ahmad who stole his parents’ car from the 16800 block of E. Napa Drive and acquired a gun on Sunday afternoon.

#APDAlert Ahmad, 15, 5’8/128 lbs stole his parents car CO/CVN732 a ‘15 blk Honda Civic from 16800 blk of E Napa Dr. today. He also acquired a gun and may be a danger to others. He was wearing a blk long sleeve shirt, blk shorts and tennis shoes. DO NOT APPROACH if seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/YlpggB8cJ8 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 4, 2021

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and is wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

The car he is driving is a 2015 black Honda Civic with Colorado license plate CVN732.

Authorities say he may be a danger to others and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911 immediately.