AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for a 10-year-old named Sonny who left his house in the 14700 block of E. Pacific Place around 3:35 p.m. and did not return.

Sonny has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue stripe shirt with blue multi-colored shorts. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. He may be in the area of Nicks Garden Center or Tierra Park.

The photo below was taken of him leaving the house before he went missing.

Have you seen Sonny? ⤵️ https://t.co/SYYPAtJckb — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) May 25, 2021

Call 911 immediately if you see him.