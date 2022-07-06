FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities up in Fort Collins have been looking for a missing man in his 70s who was last seen in early June, and now they’re asking for the public’s help.

The family of Charles “Charlie” Kutter, 72, last spoke with him on June 12. Shortly thereafter, they check his home which sits on the 3300 block of Stanford Road, only to find it empty.

Charlie Kutter, 72, missing since June 12 – (Credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

They did discover his phone at his home. According to his family, he hadn’t mentioned any plans to go on vacation or an extended trip.

According to authorities, there hasn’t been any indication of foul play. They did however reveal that his scooter was not at the home.

This is a time-sensitive situation, so please, if you have any information that could lead to finding Charlie, reach out to Detective Tessa Jakobsson with FCPD by calling 970-221-6575.