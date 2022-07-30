AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A 60-year-old woman has gone missing in Aurora and now officials are asking for your help finding her.

Maria Varela, 60, who lives in the area near 900 North Ironton Street was last seen wearing a white robe and beige khakis, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora PD has said that Maria has Alzheimer’s so please keep this in mind if you locate her.

If you’ve seen Maria or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to reach out to the Aurora PD by calling 303-627-3100.