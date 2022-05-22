DENVER (KDVR) — People across the Denver metro are cleaning up downed tree branches following the latest spring storm. Different cities have slightly different rules for disposing of the debris.

Denver

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will collect a limited number of branches as part of its regular extra trash collection.

Branches can’t be larger than four inches in diameter and no longer than four feet.

Branches must be bundled and tied together. Bundles can’t weigh more than 50 pounds.

Residents can set out up to 10 bundles of branches on large item pickup days.

Residents can bring debris to the Cherry Creek Recycling Center at East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street.

Arvada

Arvada will host limb drop-off at North Area Athletic Complex Sunday, May 22, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Branches will be accepted at the city’s large item drop-off event Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stenger Sports Complex at 11200 W. 58 th Ave.

Ave. Residents must show proof that they live in Arvada with a valid ID or utility bill.

Residents are required to unload their own tree limbs and branches. Stumps, yard waste, fencing, sod and landscaping logs will not be accepted.

Englewood

Residents may bring branches to the north side of Centennial Park at 4630 South Decatur St.

Aurora officials said Sunday based on observations, the city did not open a tree limb drop-off site. Residents who notice a problem with a tree on city property are asked to call Aurora’s Forestry Division at 303-739-7177.