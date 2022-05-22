DENVER (KDVR) — People across the Denver metro are cleaning up downed tree branches following the latest spring storm. Different cities have slightly different rules for disposing of the debris.
Denver
- Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will collect a limited number of branches as part of its regular extra trash collection.
- Branches can’t be larger than four inches in diameter and no longer than four feet.
- Branches must be bundled and tied together. Bundles can’t weigh more than 50 pounds.
- Residents can set out up to 10 bundles of branches on large item pickup days.
- Residents can bring debris to the Cherry Creek Recycling Center at East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street.
Arvada
- Arvada will host limb drop-off at North Area Athletic Complex Sunday, May 22, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Branches will be accepted at the city’s large item drop-off event Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stenger Sports Complex at 11200 W. 58th Ave.
- Residents must show proof that they live in Arvada with a valid ID or utility bill.
- Residents are required to unload their own tree limbs and branches. Stumps, yard waste, fencing, sod and landscaping logs will not be accepted.
Englewood
- Residents may bring branches to the north side of Centennial Park at 4630 South Decatur St.
Aurora officials said Sunday based on observations, the city did not open a tree limb drop-off site. Residents who notice a problem with a tree on city property are asked to call Aurora’s Forestry Division at 303-739-7177.