Haunted Mine Drop inspection: What will investigators be looking for?

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl died on Sunday night while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m. and Glenwood Caverns employees started first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived. By the time authorities got there, it was too late.

On Tuesday, audio from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers was released.

FOX31 also requested information on the inspection history of this ride.

The Division of Oil and Public Safety, within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, regulates amusement park rides and takes the lead in accident investigations.

A department spokesperson tells FOX31, the Haunted Mine Drop ride has been in compliance with all regulatory requirements, including annual third-party inspections, since its been in operation in 2017.

The most recent third-party inspection was conducted just months ago in June.

When asked about what goes into an accident investigation, a department spokesperson shared the following insight:

We will look at the current condition of the ride, relying heavily on certified third-party inspector’s observations, as well as observations and notes from prior safety inspections. Also reviewed will be interviews with all parties involved to determine to the best of our knowledge what occurred. Because there are many things to cover in such a thorough investigation, the Department of Labor and Employment anticipates that the investigation could take several days or perhaps even weeks. We will be interviewing many parties involved, such as inspectors, operators, patrons, manufacturers, etc., and will issue a full report with our findings after the investigation is complete.