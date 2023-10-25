DENVER (KDVR) — From Cheesman Park to the Stanley Hotel, there are plenty of ghost stories to go around Colorado. Among those spooky places, the Molly Brown House Museum is often said to be one of the most haunted spots in Denver.

The museum director, Andrea Malcomb, attributes many of these rumors to the Victorian era.

The Victorian era

During the late 1800s, many people lost loved ones and were looking for a way to communicate with those who had passed. This turned into the Spiritualism movement where people were infatuated with connecting with spirits who had passed on.

Molly Brown was born just after the Civil War in 1867 and was brought up when Ouija boards and seances were common. She was often known for holding seances, tarot card readings and visiting fortune tellers.

In fact, Brown went to a medium just before she boarded the Titanic.

According to Malcomb, the medium said, “I see great disaster in your future. Water, water everywhere.”

Malcomb explains that the Victorian era was a spooky time from the Spiritualism movement to the way houses were decorated.

People in the Victorian era were infatuated with taxidermy and often had dead animals as decorations around their houses. The houses also had creaky floors and dark spaces.

But not all rumors about the Molly Brown House being haunted are untrue.

Outside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Ouija board inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Tarot cards inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Decorations inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Decorations inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Decorations inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Decorations inside the Molly Brown House Museum (KDVR)

Haunted sightings at the Molly Brown House

At the Molly Brown House, Malcomb knows of a few people who have passed away.

A nephew named Frank passed away in the house at about 10 years of age from scarlet fever. There were multiple people after Brown’s time who passed away inside the house. However, the most well-known story is of Johanna, Brown’s mother, who passed away in the house in 1905.

“If we have spirits in the house, we’d like to think it’s Margaret’s mother, Johanna, keeping an eye on us,” said Malcomb.

People who have toured the house have also reported the smell of cigar smoke or seeing something out of the corner of their eyes.

“I think for us, specifically as staff, sometimes things are just not where they’re supposed to be. They’re in the place one time and then you come back in the room — they’re not where you left them. So, we sometimes wonder again, that’s Joanna sort of keeping us to task,” said Malcomb.

However, one of the most asked questions Malcomb receives is, “What’s your cat’s name?” After Malcomb replies that the museum doesn’t have a cat, many people swear they have seen a cat roaming the halls.

Haunted or not, the Molly Brown House is still a spooky place to visit during Halloween. The Spiritualism exhibit is open until early November. You can look through old Ouija boards, costumes and ghost stories throughout the house.