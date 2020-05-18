Hats off to Greeley nurse keeping front line workers safe

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – An intensive care charge nurse at UCHealth Greeley Hospital, Cheryl Corazza, is making hats for health care workers.

Corazza noticed that mask elastic can slip, which breaks the seal that keeps people safe. She found a video on YouTube on how to make a hat that keeps the masks in place.

“We’re trying to protect each other and protect ourselves. And that was just a little thing that I felt like I could do to keep our hair covered and keep our mask in place and secure just as it needs to be across your face,” Corazza said.

Corazza has made more than 40 hats now and handed them out to people at work.