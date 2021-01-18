‘Hate has no place here’ has an exception

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family says their “Black Lives Matter” Flag was vandalized, as well as two of their vehicles.

Stephanie Butler says her next-door neighbor is responsible for the vandalism and for flattening the vehicle tires.

“It saddens me,” says Butler. “To think we have people in our country, in our city, right next door, that could be that hateful.”

The family has called police and confronted the alleged vandal.

FOX31 knocked on the door of the neighbor accused of the vandalism. A man who answered, said he was the grandfather of the person in-question and said he was willing to pay for the damaged tires.

On the day the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. is celebrated, the moment-in-time is not lost on Stephanie Butler and her family.

“I could have been a different person and acted out on my assumptions,” says Butler. “But I choose not to, because I’m a part of the peace. I just want to make peace.”