Harvest full moon appears Monday night ahead of first day of fall

DENVER (KDVR) — The “Harvest Full Moon” will appear on Monday night, which is the full moon that happens right before the fall equinox.
The fall equinox, or the first day of fall, is on Wednesday.
The Farmer’s Almanac said at the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Harvest Moon.
Whether you're looking forward to fall to see the leaves or head to a corn maze, we've got you covered.
Here's a full list of our fall essentials for 2021:
