Harper Lake resident in Louisville spared damage from Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Dan Remington’s home in the Harper Lake neighborhood is still standing after the Marshall Fire tore through the area. He’s thankful because he and his 9-year-old son got out as they saw those fierce flames headed their way.

The apocalyptic aftermath in Louisville near Harper Lake shows what so many families once called their homes.

But on the ground, the sounds of Canada Geese filled the air on Friday evening as snow fell, fooling one into thinking this was a winter wonderland. In reality, some could mistake the scenery for a nuclear winter once they notice the smoldering of what was a home nearby.

“Unbelievable, isn’t it?” Remington said as he shoveled snow outside his garage Friday night. But seeing is believing and so is hearing.

“They said, ‘This is a fire emergency. Evacuate immediately. You are in danger here,'” Remington said, recalling the request from firefighters on Thursday as the Marshall Fire moved into his neighborhood. “I was really scared. I was in such shock as I drove out of here.”

Remington said he and his 9-year-old son, David, evacuated, staying with family not too far away.

His home didn’t catch fire, but that wasn’t the case for many homes nearby.

“I’m here, I’m here, it’s snowing. It’s the absolute antithesis of what you saw 24 hours ago,” Remington said about the painful paradox heading into the new year.

“I’m thankful beyond words that I still have a place to come home to. This has been home to me for 31 years. I’ve lived here 31 years,” he said, keeping back tears.