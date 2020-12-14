Happy Birthday to Britta, a Colorado Springs explosive detection dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Britta, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s explosive detection K9, is celebrating her birthday today. When she is not out sniffing for bombs, Britta enjoys modeling for calendars, playing with toys and munching carrots.

Britta is the cover girl for the 2021 K9 calendar available to purchase now.

Happy Birthday to #K9 Britta!



Britta has served Colorado Springs since 2014 as an explosive detection K9. When not at work she loves playing with toys & snacking on carrots.



Fun fact: She is also on the cover of the 2021 K9 calendar! Get one today! ⬇️https://t.co/Vqa7ijq6FY pic.twitter.com/0QsvInYuBr — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 14, 2020

Britta has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department since 2014.

For just $10, you can have these gorgeous dogs hanging on your wall all year long.

The calendar is a fundraiser for the CSPD Cadet Program.

The calendar 11”x17” calendar features the department’s K-9s.

K-9 calendars can be purchased at the front desk of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week.

You can also order by mail.