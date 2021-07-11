HAPPENING NOW: Crews work to rescue three people stuck on top of Cheyenne Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UPDATE: Initial reports indicate the group is close to the 2.5 mile marker. Efforts to reach the group will be initiated from the bottom of the mountain rather than the top.

ORIGINAL: Three people are waiting to be rescued from the top of Cheyenne Mountain.

According to authorities, group members called 911 and said they were unable to get down the mountain. Currently, three crews are on the way to the scene.

Authorities believe the group may be in need of medical assistance.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information is released.