DENVER (KDVR) — One of Colorado’s most well-known and popular trails is getting some upgrades to make it more sustainable after almost being completely destroyed by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.

The improvements to the 1.2 miles that make up the Hanging Lake Trail will begin this fall, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The project is being funded by Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, the City of Glenwood Springs, and the USDA Forest Service.

“This work would not be possible without the support of our partners,” White River National

Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said. “These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come.”

The Forest Service said six of the trail’s seven bridges will be redone to better handle debris flow from flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Rockwork and other trail improvements will begin in September and continue through fall of 2024.

Reservations are required to visit Hanging Lake. The trail may be closed at times while work is being done.