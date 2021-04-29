Hanging Lake reopens this weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — After the Grizzly Creek Fire threatened the popular mountain destination outside of Glenwood Springs, Coloradans will be able to hike the Hanging Lake trail starting May 1.

Reservations to hike Hanging Lake have been available since April 1.

“While the Grizzly Creek Fire thankfully passed over this nationally recognized Natural Landmark, there were clean-up and safety measures that were necessary before the trail was able to be reopened to the public,” said Leanne Veldhuis, district ranger for the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District. Veldhuis, who represents the White River National Forest, is among a group of stakeholder representatives that also includes the City of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs tourism, Colorado Department of Transportation, and private businesses.

There will be some traffic in the area, as CDOT announces wall-improvement construction along Glenwood canyon.

In October 2019, a paid permit and shuttle system was implemented as well as a cap on the number of visitors in an effort to cut down on overcrowding at the lake.

Permits for the 2021 season will be $12 per person. Hikers can either self-drive and park at the Hanging Lake Rest Area; or bike or hike along the Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path to the trailhead. Both permits are identical in cost and time slot inventory. All hikers will be asked to present their permit upon arrival at the Hanging Lake Rest Area; only those with permits will be allowed to park, according to the USFS.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started in August and burned 51 square miles in White River National Forest.

FOX31’s Ashley Michels got a sneak peek at the trail ahead of it’s reopening.