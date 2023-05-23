DENVER (KDVR) — The Hanging Lake hiking trail in Glenwood Springs was temporarily closed due to high run-off that made the trail look more like a river.

The Forest Service said it closed Hanging Lake Trail Sunday as run-off waters flowed down the trail in multiple locations.

Reservations that were made through June 2 are being canceled and refunded, according to the Forest Service, in hopes that conditions will allow a reopening on June 3.

The closure came just days after the service announced its plans to improve the trail “to better accommodate high water and debris flows.”

The project includes rebuilding and relocating six of the seven bridges to better handle debris flow from flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn scar. The rockwork and trail improvements were set to begin in the fall.

The trail was also closed for two weeks earlier this month after a mudslide and running water blocked an access road to the trailhead.

The Forest Service said while the trail was temporarily opened in 2022, it needs more extensive repairs for long-term sustainability.