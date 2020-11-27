Handmade gifts at The LOCAL

Denver (KDVR) — Supporting local businesses during the holiday season is more important now than ever. It’s also easier than ever, thanks to The LOCAL.

The LOCAL lives up to its name, housing more than 80 local vendors with handmade gifts galore. The store is chock-full of handcrafted items, each unique and perfect for the holidays.

The bazaar-style store offers pieces spanning from artisan pottery, to home-spun baby blankets. The LOCAL’s flair for handcrafted items is sure to catch your eye.

Celebrate Black Friday and Small Business Saturday by visiting The LOCAL, located in the Southlands Mall in Aurora. For more information, visit thelocalcolorado.com