Handgun, ammunition found in Euclid Middle School locker

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Students are in police custody after a handgun and ammunition were found in a locker at Euclid Middle School in Littleton on Monday.

According to Cindy Corlett, principal of Euclid Middle School, the gun was not loaded and school resource officers as well as Littleton Public School security were notified and safely secured the weapon.

The suspected students were quickly identified and taken into police custody while their parents were notified.

In an email sent out to parents from the school, the Littleton Police Department advised the middle school to be on a “hold.” The hold requires students to stay in their classrooms with continued learning and without further movement around the school. According to the email, the hold lasted 90 minutes.

Littleton police also conducted a K9 area search as an extra precaution.

Students were not told the details of the investigation and will be provided with further information by staff on Tuesday as well as support through the school’s student services.

According to Corlett, the concern of a handgun was reported by a student.

“I want to thank the Littleton Police Department, our district’s school resource officers, and district security for their immediate and appropriate response,” Corlett said. “The safety and security protocols we have in place worked as they are designed to and led to a quick resolution. But, the fact remains, this was a very concerning incident that should never happen.”

Charges against the students are pending.