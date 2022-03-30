DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock and RTD Manager and CEO Debra Johnson are discussing the safety challenges at Denver’s Union Station bus terminal on Wednesday.

This comes after Johnson discussed short and long-term improvements to the transportation hub in a news conference just last week. You can see RTD’s plans here.

A few months ago the union representing RTD called Union Station a “lawless hellhole.” Since then, several travelers have expressed growing concern with drug use and a rise in crime in the area.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have done extensive reporting on the concerns at Union Station.

The Mayor’s address will start at 10:30 a.m. at Denver Union Station. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.