DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other local and state officials, is heading to Europe on a mission to improve relations with three countries.

The mayor and company will focus on talks about economic development, tourism and trade with government officials and businesspersons in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Turkey.

The city said the goal of the mission is to “drive economic development, tourism, small business development and entrepreneurship between Denver and the three European countries.”

Hancock and other officials will work on creating relationships with the countries to increase foreign investment and establish more direct travel in and out of Denver.

The group’s itinerary is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 27 : Istanbul, Turkey – Meet at the U.S. Consulate

: Istanbul, Turkey – Meet at the U.S. Consulate Friday, Oct. 28 : London, England – Meet with Confederation of British Industry and other officials around city

: London, England – Meet with Confederation of British Industry and other officials around city Sunday, Oct. 30 : London, England – Attend Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium; meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other city officials

: London, England – Attend Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium; meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other city officials Monday, Oct. 31 : London, England – Meet with business representatives and members of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

: London, England – Meet with business representatives and members of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Tuesday, Nov. 1: Dublin, Ireland – Meet with members of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland and Industrial Development Agency Ireland; Tour Guinness Enterprise Center; meet with U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin

The mayor’s office provided FOX31 with a list of some people attending all or part of the trip:

Mayor Hancock

Alan Salazar (Chief of staff, mayor’s office)

Evan Dreyer (Deputy chief of staff, mayor’s office)

Laura Jackson (Vice president, Air Service Development at Denver International Airport)

Penny May (Executive vice president and chief commercial officer at DIA, Istanbul only)

George Karayiannakis (Senior vice president of airline affairs at DIA, Dublin only)

Stephanie Garnica (Director of global business development at Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, London/Dublin only)

Vanessa Simsick (Global business development manager, DEDO, London/Dublin only)

Representatives from VISIT Denver, the Colorado Tourism Office, the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts are also taking part at different stops.

The city said Hancock, Salazar, Dreyer, Jackson and Garnica will be at the Broncos/Jaguars game and that “tickets were not purchased using city tax dollars.”

A spokesperson for the city tells FOX31 the trip should cost roughly $66,100 for everyone’s flights and accommodations.

Approximately $50,820 will come from the Aviation Enterprise Fund, which is earmarked for airport operations, planning and development. Those funds come from sources like facility rentals, landing fees, parking, concessions and car rental charges.

The remaining $15,312.38 comes from the DEDO/General Fund, which is fueled by taxpayer dollars.