Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, addresses the media at a news conference about migrant arrivals at the end of Title 42. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined the mayors of other major U.S. cities in a letter urging President Joe Biden to meet with them to discuss the influx of asylum seekers arriving from the border.

The letter was written by the Office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also signed the letter alongside Hancock.

The letter was dated Friday, May 12, one day after Title 42 ended.

“This is a matter of grave importance to us as we are experiencing a dramatic influx of asylum seekers and anticipate even more [after the end of Title 42],” the letter explained.

Denver itself has seen a rise in migrant arrivals recently. According to Hancock, there were around 20 to 30 migrants who arrived each day in March and April, but nearly 400 arrived on May 9 alone.

“Our cities have been hard at work doing more than our fair share and we need continued federal governmental assistance,” the letter said.

This is not the first time Hancock has asked for federal support in regards to what he — and the letter — describe as a humanitarian crisis.

Last week, he said the city was considering service cuts if it did not receive any help or extra reimbursement for the $16 million spent on the emergency response.