DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is honoring the accomplishments of student-athletes across the Mile High City who brought home state titles in their sports Wednesday.

Hancock will honor Denver Public School State Champions from Northfield High School Soccer, George Washington Swimming and Denver East Hockey among others.

He will be joined by DPS Board President Xóchitl Gaytán and DPS Athletic Director Kevin Bendjy.

