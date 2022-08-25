SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Sheridan Police Department is investigating after cars were stolen from a dealership Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Springs Automotive Group at 4411 S. Santa Fe Dr. around 3:30 a.m.

Police responded to an alarm at the car dealership, and it turned into a burglary.

Four cars were stolen during the burglary, including a Dodge Charger, Bentley, Jeep Wrangler, and a Ford Focus.

This is not the first time this has happened at this location. About two weeks ago the owner of the business said, three cars were stolen, and another two cars were stolen from the lot a few months ago.

Police are working on putting a description of the vehicles together and we will update this story once we have them.

No suspect information has been released.