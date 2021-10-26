Halloween week events in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween week has arrived in Colorado and many spooky and non-spooky events are planned throughout the state.
Here is a full list of events happening this week:
Oct. 27
- Howl-a-Ween Yappy Hour:
- Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Union Station
Oct. 28
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade
- Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Union Station
- Trick or Treat Street
- Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Arvada
- Trick, Track, and Treat
- Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
- Grand Junction
Oct. 29
- Halloween Safe Night
- Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Firestone
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
Oct. 30
- Zombie Prom
- Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight
- Union Station
- Halloween Carnival
- Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Windsor History Museum
- Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street
- Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Longmont
- Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Loveland
- Flick or Treat
- Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lakewood
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
- Fall Bazaar & Halloween PET Costume Parade
- Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Castle Rock
- Halloween Spooktacular & Spooky Skate!
- Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Glenwood Springs
- Trick or Treat Street
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Johnstown
- Sensory Friendly Halloween Event
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centennial
- Trunk-or-Treat & Spooky Willow Trail
- Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
- Bailey
- Bass Pro Shops Halloween Event
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver
- Jack-o-Lantern Trail
- Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fountain
- Halloween BBQ Party
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Craig
Oct. 31
- Kooky-Spooky Half Marathon
- Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Golden
- Boo at the Zoo
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs
- Bass Pro Shops Halloween Event
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver
Do you know of an event that we don’t have on our list? Let us know! Submit the information via the contact form below.