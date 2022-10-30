DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is many kids’ favorite holiday since they can dress up as their favorite characters and get rewarded with candy.

Local health experts want to keep the holiday centered around this fun by suggesting some safety measures to take before stepping out to trick or treat.

“You want to make sure that kids’ costumes fit well, kind of minimize any opportunity for trips and falls and that make sure they can actually see out of that mask that may slide all over their face as they’re in a hurry. But you want to make sure they’ve got vision,” Dr. Karen Woolf of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children said.

Woolf, the medical director of the hospital said parents need to keep an eye out for cars. She said people are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween over any other day of the year.

“And so you want to make your kids really visible, make sure they have a flashlight, a glow stick, reflective tape, something, or maybe multiple things that make them visible to drivers,” Woolf said.

Trick-or-treaters can also collect their candy before it gets dark, just to be safe. Woolf said it’s always smart to go trick-or-treating in neighborhoods you’re familiar with.

“Go out, have fun, but make sure that you’re staying safe, staying in a group. Have a planned route, have a planned return time and stick to areas you know,” Woolf said.

With temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s during the day and falling into the 50s through the early evening, it will be a clear, mild holiday to stay aware and stay safe.