DENVER (KDVR) — Safe driving is much more important on Halloween night when children fill neighborhood streets and don’t always practice caution while focused on trick or treating for candy.

The Colorado State Patrol is launching a video message campaign with a “Top Gun” theme: those with the “need for speed” need to slow it down and parents should keep their kids out of the “Danger Zone.”

CSP said parents should:

Teach kids to cross at crosswalks and corners

Make sure kids have flashlights

Stick together as a group and follow rules

Sergeant Troy Kessler dons his best Maverick costume to remind drivers that they should be on high alert driving around neighborhoods on Halloween and even the downtown areas as adults will be out celebrating, as well.

The CSP video will debut at 4:30 p.m. Monday on the department’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

