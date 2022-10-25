DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is less than a week away. If you are looking for something to get you into the spooky season spirit, we have you covered.
From fun that runs more on the spooky side to trick-or-treating to bar crawls, there is something for everyone.
Events
Here is a look at the events for both adults and kids:
Oct. 26
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade– Denver
- Light the Night– Wheat Ridge- Applewood Baptist Church
Oct. 27
Oct. 28
- A Dark & Stormy Murder at The Brown Palace
- Aspen Grove Halloween Extravaganza– Denver
- Graveyard Groove: Halloween Silent Disco– Denver- McGregor Square
- Halloween Pottery Painting at Grandma’s House Brewery
- Trick or Drink: Denver Halloween Bar Crawl
- Monster Mash Up Halloween Party– The Golden Mill
Oct. 29
- Adrift’s Freaky Deaky Tiki Halloween Party 2022– Denver
- A Halloween Haunt– Denver
- A Storybook Holiday: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde– Highlands Ranch
- Boo Blast: Halloween Carnival and Dance– Pueblo
- Centennial Halloween Ninja Night
- COLOWEEN 2022 – Colorado’s #1 Adult Halloween Party– Denver
- Halloween Ash-Bash @ Searle Ranch! – Monument
- Halloween Baby Goat Yoga– Denver
- Halloween Bar Crawl– Denver- El Tejano
- Halloween Cover Show with Oasis/Motörhead/Ramones/Green Day– Hi-Dive- Denver
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center
- Halloween Hoopla– Centennial
- Halloween Magic at the Avalon Ballroom– Boulder
- Halloween Zombie Crawl– Denver- The Ginn Mill
- Howl-o-Ween– The Golden Mill
- Doom Sum– Denver
- 7th Annual Tennyson Fall Fest
- The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Denver- Icehouse Tavern
Oct. 30
- Goatflix & Chill- Hocus Pocus- Golden
- Halloween Goat Yoga– Golden
- Halloween Hoopla– Centennial
- Halloween Spooktacular!– Colorado Symphony Orchestra- Denver
- The Fright Party Costume Party– Denver
Oct. 31
Where can you trick or treat?
Here is a list when trick-or-treat and Halloween events are scheduled:
Arvada
- Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 28
- Trunk Or Treat– Arvada- Oct. 29
Aurora
- Trick Or Treat at Stanley– Aurora- Oct. 30
Broomfield
Castle Rock
- Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31
Colorado Springs
- Halloween Boo Bash– Colorado Springs- Oct. 29
- Indoor Family Halloween Festival– Colorado Springs- Oct. 31
Denver
- Broncos trick-or-treat– Oct. 29
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade– Oct. 26
- DIY Trick or Treat Bag + Costume Party– Denver Public Library- Oct. 29
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center- Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat Halloween VR Race– Denver International Airport- Oct. 31
- Trick-or-treat trail– Denver Zoo- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28–31
Durango
- Children’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat– Oct. 31
Erie
- Boo! On Briggs Street– Oct. 29
- Halloween Safety Stop– Erie- Oct. 31
Fort Collins
- Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31
Johnstown
- Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29
Lakewood
- BOO-MAR — Belmar– Oct. 29
Littleton
- BOO-rific Bash & Splash– Littleton- Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat Street– Littleton- Oct. 29
Longmont
- All Ages Tricks & Treats Halloween Party!– Longmont- Oct. 29
- Longmont Halloween Parade– Oct. 29
Louisville
- Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31
Loveland
- City of Loveland– Trick or Treat- Oct. 31
- Loveland Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival– Oct. 29
Monte Vista
- Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28
Palisade
- Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31
Rifle
- Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat– Oct. 31
Vail
- Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31
Woodland Park
- Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.
Colorado ghost towns
Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.
And while you are out and about enjoying all of the fun spooky season has to offer, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.