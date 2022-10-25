DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is less than a week away. If you are looking for something to get you into the spooky season spirit, we have you covered.

From fun that runs more on the spooky side to trick-or-treating to bar crawls, there is something for everyone.

Events

Here is a look at the events for both adults and kids:

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31

Where can you trick or treat?

Here is a list when trick-or-treat and Halloween events are scheduled:

Arvada

Aurora

Trick Or Treat at Stanley– Aurora- Oct. 30

Broomfield

Trick or Treat in Broomfield City Plaza– Oct. 29

Castle Rock

Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31

Colorado Springs

Denver

Durango

Erie

Fort Collins

Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31

Johnstown

Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29

Lakewood

Littleton

Longmont

Louisville

Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31

Loveland

Monte Vista

Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28

Palisade

Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31

Rifle

Vail

Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31

Woodland Park

Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

Colorado ghost towns

Oh, and if you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.

From empty buildings to beautiful historic landmarks, there are adventures to behold. Check out our list of seven ghost towns in Colorado.

