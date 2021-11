ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Aspen police are looking for two people involved in damaging the property of an an ANB bank on Halloween.

The duo was a man and a woman, the man dressed as a boxer and the woman in a Maleficent costume.

The man stumbled and fell through the bank’s open door, and then got up and proceeded to punch a whole through the glass.

Aspen police are asking the public for help identifying the two in the video. Anyone with information can call 970-920-5400.