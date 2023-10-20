DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to many iconic movies and TV shows, but some are more festive around Halloween.

For those looking for horror or Halloween-themed entertainment, these movies or shows that were filmed in or inspired by Colorado are sure to bring the Halloween spirit to you.

Spooky movies with filming locations in Colorado, according to IMBD

WarGames (1983) — Rated PG, Colorado Springs

Snowbeast (1977) — Unrated, Crested Butte, Gunnison

Phantoms (1998) — Rated R, Georgetown

Ink (2009) — Unrated, Denver

Decampitated (1998) — Rated R, Colorado Springs

Elves (1989) — Rated PG-13, Colorado Springs

Cannibal! The Musical (1993) — Rated R, Boulder, Lake City, Ouray, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Strangeland (1998) — Rated R, Colorado Springs, Denver

The Hateful Eight (2015) — Rated R, Telluride, Wilson Mesa

Rent-A-Pal (2020) — Unrated, Denver, Aurora

Dead Zone (2022) — Rated TV-MA, Grand Junction

The Jar (1982) — Unrated, Denver

Destroyer (1988) — Rated R, Brighton

The Forgotten One (1989) — Rated R, Denver

Cheerleader Massacre (2003) — Rated R, Boulder

Hoax (2019) — Unrated, Hinsdale County, Estes Park, Denver, Lake City

Sin Eater (2022) — Unrated, Longmont, Denver

Curse of the Blue Lights (1988) — Rated R, Pueblo

Freddy vs Ghostbusters (2004) — Unrated, Denver

Gnaw (2017) — Rated TV-MA, Denver

Spooky movies inspired or based in Colorado

Day of the Dead (2008) — Rated R, based in Leadville

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) — Rated R, based in Gunnison

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) — Rated R, based in Colorado

Doctor Sleep (2019) — Rated R, inspiration from the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park

The Black Phone (2021) — Rated R, based in Denver

The Boogens (1981) — Rated R, Colorado

Room 237 (2012) — Unrated, Estes Park

Additionally, while the 2022 film M3GAN was filmed in New Zealand, however, the head of physical production at Blumhouse Productions told KFTV in 2019 that filming in the suburbs of Auckland would be designed to look like Denver.

Earlier this month, some local filmmakers debuted a paranormal documentary following the story of an Estes Park man who bought a property in Nebraska and later discovered a hidden room with haunted items inside.

The documentary, “A Haunting in Blue Hill,” is expected to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime by the end of the year.