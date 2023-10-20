DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to many iconic movies and TV shows, but some are more festive around Halloween.
For those looking for horror or Halloween-themed entertainment, these movies or shows that were filmed in or inspired by Colorado are sure to bring the Halloween spirit to you.
Spooky movies with filming locations in Colorado, according to IMBD
- WarGames (1983) — Rated PG, Colorado Springs
- Snowbeast (1977) — Unrated, Crested Butte, Gunnison
- Phantoms (1998) — Rated R, Georgetown
- Ink (2009) — Unrated, Denver
- Decampitated (1998) — Rated R, Colorado Springs
- Elves (1989) — Rated PG-13, Colorado Springs
- Cannibal! The Musical (1993) — Rated R, Boulder, Lake City, Ouray, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Strangeland (1998) — Rated R, Colorado Springs, Denver
- The Hateful Eight (2015) — Rated R, Telluride, Wilson Mesa
- Rent-A-Pal (2020) — Unrated, Denver, Aurora
- Dead Zone (2022) — Rated TV-MA, Grand Junction
- The Jar (1982) — Unrated, Denver
- Destroyer (1988) — Rated R, Brighton
- The Forgotten One (1989) — Rated R, Denver
- Cheerleader Massacre (2003) — Rated R, Boulder
- Hoax (2019) — Unrated, Hinsdale County, Estes Park, Denver, Lake City
- Sin Eater (2022) — Unrated, Longmont, Denver
- Curse of the Blue Lights (1988) — Rated R, Pueblo
- Freddy vs Ghostbusters (2004) — Unrated, Denver
- Gnaw (2017) — Rated TV-MA, Denver
Spooky movies inspired or based in Colorado
- Day of the Dead (2008) — Rated R, based in Leadville
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) — Rated R, based in Gunnison
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) — Rated R, based in Colorado
- Doctor Sleep (2019) — Rated R, inspiration from the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park
- The Black Phone (2021) — Rated R, based in Denver
- The Boogens (1981) — Rated R, Colorado
- Room 237 (2012) — Unrated, Estes Park
Additionally, while the 2022 film M3GAN was filmed in New Zealand, however, the head of physical production at Blumhouse Productions told KFTV in 2019 that filming in the suburbs of Auckland would be designed to look like Denver.
Earlier this month, some local filmmakers debuted a paranormal documentary following the story of an Estes Park man who bought a property in Nebraska and later discovered a hidden room with haunted items inside.
The documentary, “A Haunting in Blue Hill,” is expected to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime by the end of the year.