DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to trick-or-treating in Colorado, you never know whether it will be a frightening evening or just a frighteningly cold one.

Halloween falls on Tuesday this year. And while FOX31 does not have a crystal ball to tell you exactly what the future weather will look like, it has something better: Meteorologists.

What will the weather be on Halloween?

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez, conditions will not be too spooky across the Front Range. However, it will be chilly.

The sun will set a little before 6 p.m.

In Denver, the outlook isn’t too bad: Temperatures look to stay above freezing for the evening.

According to Perez, it will be sunny and 42 degrees around 4 p.m. After the sun sets, the temperatures will get a bit colder, coming in at 39 degrees at 6 p.m. and 37 degrees at 8 p.m.

Temperatures in Aurora will be similar to those in Denver.

At 4 p.m., it will be sunny and 43 degrees, at 6 p.m. it will be 39 degrees and at 8 p.m. it will be 35 degrees.

Boulder also looks to be similar to Denver and Aurora.

It will be sunny and 42 degrees at 4 p.m., 37 degrees at 6 p.m. and 35 degrees at 8 p.m.

While other areas look to stay above freezing for the evening, Fort Collins is not as lucky.

According to Perez, temperatures will be 41 degrees at 4 p.m., 37 degrees at 6 p.m. and 32 degrees at 8 p.m.

While located 90 minutes away from each other, conditions in Castle Rock are similar to those in Fort Collins.

Things will stay above freezing earlier, with temperatures of 43 degrees at 4 p.m. and 37 degrees at 6 p.m. However, at 8 p.m., temperatures dip to 30 degrees.

Frisco is a small town with an estimated population of a little over 2,000 people, but it is located near many other mountain towns. Given its location, it is no surprise that it will be a bit colder.

Temperatures will be 38 degrees at 4 p.m., 32 degrees at 6 p.m. and a bone-chilling 23 degrees at 8 p.m.

The forecast will likely evolve as Tuesday gets closer. Keep up with the latest forecasts from the Pinpoint Weather Team to stay up-to-date with any changes you need to know.