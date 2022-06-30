LARMINER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A fire that crews have been battling since Monday has been completely extinguished, according to the Larmier County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of the wildfire sparking up came in from the north fork area of the Halligan Reservoir area Monday night around 8 p.m. First responders with the Livermore Fire Protection District gauged the fire’s initial size to be in the realm of 50 acres.

It took less than three hours for the reported size of the wildland blaze to reach 150 acres. Crews believe it was started by a lightning strike.

Roughly 50 crew members battled the fire into Tuesday morning and as of Thursday morning, the fire has been 100% contained.

Larimer County deputies will stay on the scene as the rest of the agencies that helped in this response leave the area.