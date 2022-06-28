LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters are battling a wildland fire near the Halligan Reservoir.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Monday near the north fork area of the Halligan Reservoir.

The Livermore Fire Protection District said the fire is currently 0% contained and about 100 acres in size.

Around 50 fire crews battled the fire on Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said additional air and ground resources will arrive in the area.

No structures are threatened at this time.

The fire started after multiple lightning strikes in the area, the sheriff’s office said.