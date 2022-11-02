DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.

When Dependable Cleaners manager Kasina Swartz has trouble falling asleep, she does not have to count sheep, she counts coats. Works every time.

About the only thing that keeps her awake would be not having enough coats. And lately, Swartz has not been getting much sleep.

“Not enough coats. Look at this, look! This is the lightest I have ever seen us with coats. It truly is. I am accustomed to way, way more,” Swartz said.

The 2022 FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado drive kicked off on Oct. 1. And for a little perspective, last year at this time over 15,000 coats were collected. Right now they only have around 7,000.

Swartz is definitely not sleeping these days. “Well, they will receive less coats, that is the bottom line,” she said.

Gently used or new winter coats are desperately needed. Also in high demand are coats for kids as well. Swartz says she is not ready to throw in the towel.

“No, we are not throwing in the towel. Now is the time to start praying and have faith,” Swartz said.

Swartz says too many people in the Denver metro area depend on this coat drive to stay warm, so for the time being she is OK with losing a little sleep.