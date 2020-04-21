Hairstylist files petition to push back April reopening

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A local hairstylist is petitioning Governor Jared Polis to prolong the reopening of hair salons and personal services, saying she does not think it will be safe yet for families or customers.

Monday, Governor Polis announced hair salons can reopen on April 27th, as part of the state’s “safer at home” guidelines.

“Are they going to provide us certain safety or sanitation guidelines that we have to follow?” asked Andrea Andrews, owner of His and Her Salon in Fort Collins. Andrews says she didn’t hesitate to close her salon on March 11th, before it was mandated state-wide, because her kids had pneumonia.

“When we were at the doctor’s office, he basically said I needed to close and that if my kids contracted this, it could be fatal to them—with their respiratory issues,” Andrews explained. “I experienced losing a child last year. She was high risk.”

Andrews started the petition to postpone the reopening until it is deemed completely safe for salons to resume business. She says even updated social distancing guidelines would be impossible to enforce.

“We are usually in less than a foot proximity of somebody and we have to physically touch people in order to create the service that we are providing.”

If the petition fails to push back the opening date for salons, Andrews hopes it will at least prompt the state to set up temporary financial aide for those who aren’t comfortable returning to work on the 27th.

“That’s a reasonable solution. But I don’t know if that’s a realistic one.”