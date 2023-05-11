CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday morning, many homeowners across the Front Range are waking up to damaged cars and busted windows after a severe storm moved through the area.

Wednesday was a Pinpoint Weather Day as a storm with an enhanced risk brewed across the state. The Pinpoint Weather team had been tracking this storm all week warning of dangerous hail and possible tornadoes.

One homeowner in Castle Rock is left with shattered glass after their window was broken by marble-sized hailstones.

In a video taken by a neighbor near Flagstone Elementary School, the combination of hail and wind busted the glass on windows and even damaged the siding of the home.

Some homeowners are waking up to broken windows after Wednesday’s severe storm.

Multiple hailstones coated the ground in Castle Rock.

Neighbors recalled how loud the storm was.

“The hail really started hitting and blowing on the side, so then we were worried. I could see clouds coming in the opposite direction of the storm. Then after the banging of the hail against the windows, we went and looked and well you can see what happened,” said the neighbor.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

If you ended up with damage from the hail, you will want to check your insurance policy before filing a claim.

Rain showers will continue across the Front Range Thursday with a slight break by midday.