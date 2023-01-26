NEW YORK (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has landed a new job as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, the Jets tweeted Thursday morning.

Hackett was fired by the Broncos following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. The team’s record was 4-11 when Hackett and the organization parted ways before Jerry Rosburg took over as interim head coach.

The Broncos averaged 15.5 points per game under Hackett and 27.5 points against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers under Rosburg.

A looming issue this season for the Broncos was quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability but his level of play stepped up in the 27-24 loss against the Chiefs and the 31-28 win over the Chargers.

Broncos search for new head coach

One of the first names on the list for Broncos head coach interviews was former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. But Payton is still under contract with the Saints and the team is requiring significant draft pick compensation in the trade.

Along with Payton, the organization had conversations with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.