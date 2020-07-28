Man dies in motorcycle crash after avoiding traffic stop in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department says a motorcycle rider is dead after avoiding a traffic stop and crashing early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 85 southbound.

According to GPD, officers attempted to stop a 2006 Yamaha Motorcycle for traffic violations. The officer quickly realized the motorcycle rider was failing to yield to the traffic stop and driving at a high rate of speed. The officer disengaged, and did not pursue the motorcycle.

GPD said that shortly after the officer disengaged from the traffic stop he observed the motorcycle lose control around the curve where HWY 85 and HWY 34 merge.

The officer responded to the location of the crash, where the adult male was pronounced dead on scene.

The Greeley Police Traffic unit was called out to investigate the accident. During the investigation, they located 1.7 grams of heroin on the male along with drug paraphernalia.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, did not have a motorcycle endorsement and, was a habitual traffic offender, according to GPD.

The Weld County Coroner will release the identity of the 39-year-old male. The accident is still under investigation at this time.