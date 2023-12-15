BROOMFIELD Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 is taking a deeper dive into a deadly crash in Broomfield that left a mother and her son dead.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:20 pm on Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard, near Broomfield High School.

Investigators now say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Police arrested the alleged drunk driver, Jose Menjivar, and he is now facing several charges.

High schooler and mother killed in crash

FOX31 learned Menijvar is a “habitual traffic offender” and should not have been on the road in the first place. Court records show he has been in trouble before for driving under the influence.

The Broomfield community is mourning the loss of 46-year-old Melissa Powell, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell. He was a student at Broomfield High School and a Boulder TEC junior.

FOX31 obtained the affidavit and learned new details about the high-speed crash.

In court documents released Friday, witnesses described the driver going as fast as 100 mph in the 40 mph zone. Police say his blood-alcohol level measured more than three times higher than the legal limit.

The affidavit revealed officers say they found at least two empty beer cans on the front passenger floorboard and an overwhelming odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from the interior of the alleged DUI driver’s Toyota Tundra.

Melissa Powell and her son, Riordan Powell (Christopher Powell)

‘Habitual traffic offender’ in suspected DUI crash

A clearance of Menjivar through the DMV shows him as a habitual traffic offender. FOX31 asked legal analyst Chris Decker to break down the term.

“A habitual traffic offender is someone who has sustained a certain number of convictions over a certain period of time,” Decker said. “It substantially increases the penalties for those driving and turns it into felony behavior.”

The affidavit shows Menjivar’s driver status was revoked from July 5, 2019, to July 5, 2024. He also had 22 additional active restraints and had one proof of service to him on Dec. 30, 2021, by Colorado State Patrol.

“Unfortunately, we see a lot of this in the criminal justice system where people just keep driving,” Decker said. “Despite the fact they lost their license, despite the fact that there are increasing and more serious consequences for driving.”

He said having habitual traffic offenders on the road can be a safety hazard.

“They are very dangerous,” he said. “It’s really a problem, because there is no real effective way of banning someone from operating a motor vehicle. You know, the courts can strip your license away, but if someone has the desire and will to get behind a car and drive, they’re going to do that. This is just another example where someone with a terrible driving record got behind the wheel and once again hurt somebody and killed somebody.”

Police said the driver was unconscious at the scene after the crash and did not remember it. He apparently had borrowed the truck from his brother.