Habitat for Humanity works on 4 new homes with all-woman construction crews

DENVER (KDVR) — Women working together brought construction skills to four new Habitat for Humanity homes in Denver’s Aria neighborhood.

The annual Women Build Week is led by a female construction team. The volunteer crews framed, installed siding and painted the new homes.

Nearly 200 local women volunteered their time while learning new skills.

Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program partners with people to build and buy their own homes. Mortgages are capped at 30% of a family’s gross monthly income.

Future homeowners worked alongside the volunteers, investing time to help build their own homes.

A potential homeowner must qualify for the program. Income guidelines, no current home ownership and U.S. citizenship or legal permanent resident (green card holder) are some of the qualifications needed.