DENVER (KDVR) — Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri will be spending Halloween with his Coloradan fans.

Fieri will be signing boxes of his brand Knuckle Sandwich cigars and meeting fans, according to a Facebook event listing.

According to Cigar Aficionado magazine, Fieri enjoyed cigars throughout college and his career as a chef and TV personality. He owns several restaurants and a tequila brand and even founded a non-profit charity foundation.

He hadn’t yet been immersed in the cigar business, so he partnered with cigarmaker Erik Espinosa.

For a year or so, Espinosa would send sample cigars to Fieri, according to the magazine, who would give feedback until they narrowed it down to four samples, which became Knuckle Sandwich cigars and hit the market in 2022.

That year, the Espinosa Knuckle Sandwich Habano Corona Gorda R cigar was named the No. 23 cigar of 2022 by Cigar Aficionado.

According to his Flavortown USA website, Colorado is one of Fieri’s fourth most-visited of the 50 states.

He is in town this weekend to meet fans and sign boxes of cigars. On Sunday, Fieri will be at Havana Manor, located at 1136 Main St. in Longmont, for an event at 5 p.m. Havana Manor announced the event on Instagram and said: “Come purchase a box of Knuckle Sandwich Cigars and have it autographed by Guy Fieri.”

There will be another signing event on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at Casbar Cigar, a shop and lounge in Lafayette located at 2770 Arapahoe Road. The event listing did not specify whether a purchase was necessary.