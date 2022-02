DENVER (KDVR) — High winds and strong gusts are expected in the foothills of northeast and north central Colorado Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds between 45 to 55 mph are expected in the mountains and foothills. Winds are expected to settle down a bit in the afternoon but fan out into the Eastern Plains with gusts up to 40 mph.

Fire danger is at a higher level along the northeastern plains with the gusty winds expected.