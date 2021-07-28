DPD investigating after exchange of gunfire between pedestrian, vehicle

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating what it calls “an exchange of gunfire” that happened Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m.

The shots were made between a pedestrian and a black pickup truck near the intersection of 20th Street and Champa Street.

Federal agents stopped the vehicle near the scene and a lockdown was briefly put in place at the federal courthouse nearby.

One person was taken into custody according to DPD and at this time there are no reports of any victims.

Denver police officers are searching for the pedestrian who was involved.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates as they become available.

