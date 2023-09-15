DENVER (KDVR) — Mark your calendars. In late October, Guns N’ Roses is coming to Denver.

The LA-based band was formed in 1985 with rock hits including “November Rain,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.”

On vocals and keyboard is lead singer Axl Rose (61 years old), Duff McKagan on bass (59), Slash playing lead guitar (58), Dizzy Reed on the keyboard (60), Richard Fortus as a second guitarist (56), Frank Ferrer on drums (57) and Melissa Reese as a second keyboardist (33).

The band is performing on Oct. 27 at Ball Arena. Denver is the last show in the U.S. before the band moves on to Mexico City.

Tickets go on sale starting with the Nightrain presale beginning on Sept. 18. Additional presales will begin on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. on gunsnroses.com.

Guns N’ Roses is one of many legendary rock bands coming to town. Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at Ball Arena on Nov. 19, but had to postpone several shows in September due to lead singer Steven Tyler’s health.

Other upcoming concerts at the Ball Area include Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Madonna, Tim McGraw and Niall Horan.

Olivia Rodrigo is also playing at the Ball Arena next summer. Tickets for her show come out on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.