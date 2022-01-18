TSA agents at DIA find record-breaking number of firearms in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Denver International Airport have set a new record and been ranked sixth nationally for firearms found at their three security checkpoints.
TSA said that in 2021, officers discovered 141 firearms in carry-on luggage at DIA. Every firearm found was discovered during a routine X-ray screening of all carry-on luggage.
Across the nation, TSA discovered a total of 5,972 firearms at 268 different airports.
Firearms left in carry-ons have continuously grown since 2009, according to TSA. While Denver ranked sixth across the nation for most firearms found, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 507 firearms. That is the most recorded since the inception of TSA.
“As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau said.
TSA reminds travelers of the consequences of being caught with a firearm in a carry-on. If a firearm is found, the flier could face potential criminal citations and civil penalties. Fliers will also lose Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck benefits for a period of time.
Flying with a firearm
Firearms can be transported on commercial flights and Nau wants gun owners to reacquaint themselves with the firearm procedures:
- Guns must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case
- Must be placed in checked baggage
- At the airport, the passenger must go to the ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts
- Prior to travel, check gun laws and regulations at the new destination
- Additonal information of firearm transportation can be found on TSA’s website
Travelers are reminded to be aware of the contents of all carry-on items prior to entering any checkpoints so that no one is caught by surprise when the bags are searched.