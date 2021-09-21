Gunman still at large in shooting of Littleton police officer

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected gunman is still at large after shooting a Littleton Police officer three times early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight as officers were responding to a call for a drive-by shooting near South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue. When officers chased a suspect on foot into a nearby apartment building, the suspect fired a weapon, striking one of the officers multiple times.

“It was like a video game playing very loudly, just (gun noises). And I stood up and I just started running upstairs and I dove over my child who’s in a bunk bed, and I climbed up there just to see if a stray bullet or something hit,” neighbor Nico Patella told FOX31.

The officer underwent surgery and is in serious but stable condition, according to Littleton Police. He is expected to survive.

“I am so glad. I thought it was only one shot. Then I heard it was multiple and I just, I mean, those are the people who help keep us safe and if they’re not safe, that’s beyond me,” Patella said.

Now, the investigation is focused on finding the shooter. LPD has not released a description of the suspect and says it is interviewing witnesses to track down leads.

According to LPD, there is no immediate threat to the public. However, residents of the area tell FOX31 they feel uneasy knowing there is a gunman on the loose.

“Yeah, it’s kind of scary. If you’re willing to shoot a cop you’re probably willing to shoot an innocent bystander in a drive-by or a robbery or anything else,” neighbor Todd Golkowski said.

“I was very scared. I was, I’m still kind of scared. It’s kind of a wonder to me why no one is caught yet,” Patella said. “It’s horrifying. It’s not where I want my son to be living. And this is Littleton. This is Littleton, Colorado. That says a lot right there.”