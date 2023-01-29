LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.

The shooting happened on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at 14500 W. Colfax Avenue.

When Lakewood police agents arrived at the mall, they noticed people leaving the area and no suspects were there.

However, agents said they noticed damage from gunfire at Dicks Sporting Goods and Off Broadway Shoes.

During the investigation agents learned the gunfire was exchanged between two groups of people after they left the mall.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been released. If you have any information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.