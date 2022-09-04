DENVER (KDVR) – Gunfire broke out at a juvenile party late Saturday night in Centennial and now investigators are searching for those responsible.

At approximately 10:20 p.m on Saturday, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a juvenile party on the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive in Centennial, where gunfire had been reported.

When deputies arrived, they discovered multiple holes that appeared to be caused by bullets as well as shell casings at the residence where the party took place. Bullet holes were also found at a nearby home, as well as on a vehicle.

Investigators said that leading up to the shooting, parents were present at the party. That’s when a group of young males arrived with alcohol.

According to ACSO, the adults “shut it down,” and as the young males were leaving, one of them was allegedly filmed holding a gun before firing at the home where the party was being held. That suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, with short brown or black hair.

He, along with the rest of the alcohol-bringing group, got into what investigators believe is a black Volkswagen Golf and left the scene.

ACSO said that there were no injuries that occurred as a result of this shooting.

This investigation is ongoing as officials continue to search for those responsible for this shooting. If you have any information that could aid ACSO in this case, please contact 303-795-4711.