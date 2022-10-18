GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child’s backpack, and the child found the gun at school.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The third-grader arrived at University Elementary School, found the handgun and “immediately” notified a teacher, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.

“The School Resource Officer learned that the father of the student, a 39-year-old male, placed the firearm in the student’s backpack to move the gun from his house to his vehicle,” the release said. “The father of the student forgot to remove the handgun from his child’s backpack, and it was unintentionally brought into the school by the student who did not know the firearm was in the backpack.”

The child’s father was issued a summons on a count of unlawful storage of a firearm, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Greeley Police said they did not publicly identify the man “to avoid identifying the juvenile involved in this case.”

Police assured the public that no threats were made and the gun was immediately secured.

The father faces a criminal case under a relatively new law. Colorado lawmakers in 2021 passed the Safe Storage of Firearms law, which requires guns to be stored and penalizes people whose guns end up in the wrong hands.

It’s been applied in at least a handful of cases so far in Colorado. In one case, a middle school student took his father’s unsecured gun to school. In another case, a man was charged after a family member got a hold of his gun and made threats toward high school students and staff.