BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s new legal backlash underway to reverse gun ordinances recently passed in Louisville, Boulder, and Boulder County. Two gun rights advocacy groups are now suing, claiming the restrictions are unconstitutional.

Here’s what’s in the new laws:

Prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing and selling a firearm.

Establish a 10-day waiting period for delivering firearms from a licensed firearms dealer. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation must approve the firearms transfer.

Firearms are prohibited in sensitive public places such as public areas, government buildings, playgrounds, parks, areas within 400 feet of polling stations or ballot boxes, healthcare facilities, places of worship and daycares.

Prohibit the sale and purchase of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, and trigger activators.

Prohibit the possession of unfinished frames and receivers, and unserialized firearms, commonly known as “ghost guns.”

Out of the ordinances enacted, Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, says their biggest grievances are with the bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

“This is our right,” Rhodes said. “This is our God-given right.”

Rhodes was referring to the right to bear arms, telling FOX31 the laws are a violation of the Second Amendment. It’s a hot-button issue nationwide, after numerous mass shootings, including last year’s at King Soopers in Boulder.

Gun laws passed in Boulder County, municipalities

Earlier this year, Boulder and Louisville proposed ordinances to tighten gun laws.

“This entire package is urgently needed,” Commissioner Claire Levy said. ”It’s incumbent on us as elected officials who are responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the people of Boulder County to do everything within our power to protect that public safety, even if our state and federal government aren’t able to move forward.”

The ordinances have since been approved, but not without controversy.

“The idea that gun control is actually a good idea is almost looney town,” Rhodes said. “We’re not addressing the real causes of our problem. We have a massive mental health crisis in America. We have a crisis with fatherless homes.”

On Thursday, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Foundation for Gun Rights filed lawsuits in federal court against Louisville, Boulder and Boulder County. The complaint argues the new ordinances are unconstitutional.

“We’re bringing the fight to the tyrants who have stolen your rights,” Rhodes said. “We are going to win these fights, so if you’re a gun owner in Colorado, don’t leave, don’t give up hope.”

Gun group ‘extremely confident’ in legal challenges

The three suits are just the latest filings. Earlier this year, the organization sued the state of Colorado and the town of Superior over similar restrictions. Rhodes said they’re making headway on the Superior suit. He added a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the ordinances in Superior, preventing parts of the rules from going into effect, at least for now.

Rhodes told FOX31 on Thursday that the Superior order was a win for them and gave them the green light to move forward with other lawsuits.

“We’re extremely confident, that’s ultimately why we filed them,” Rhodes said. “We’ll fight until the bitter end here.”

Rhodes said they have a hearing for the Superior suit in November and a judge has been picked for their state suit.

FOX31 reached out to Louisville for comment and got no response. Boulder officials said they will not comment on active litigation.