DENVER (KDVR) — Several Boulder County municipalities passed or advanced new gun restrictions on Tuesday night.

The councils for Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior each were considering stringent new laws around gun sales and possession at their respective meetings. The municipalities were considering similar laws to help keep them somewhat consistent throughout the county.

Here is a breakdown of the new gun control measures by city or town.

Boulder passes new gun laws

Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend read the names of the 10 people who were shot and killed in the King Soopers mass shooting when the council unanimously passed five ordinances on Tuesday night.

According to the council agenda, the ordinances will:

Ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators, raising the age to purchase firearms

Prohibit the carrying of firearms in certain public places

Regulate the possession of unfinished frames and receivers, and unserialized firearms

Prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public places

Require all firearm dealers to post signs at all locations where firearms transfers take place

Louisville passes new gun laws

Louisville’s council unanimously passed six gun ordinances on their second reading. According to the council’s agenda, the ordinances will enact the following measures:

Ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators, and establishing a minimum age to possess firearms

Prohibit the carrying of firearms in certain public places

Prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public places

Require all firearm dealers to post signs at all locations where firearm transfers take place

Require a waiting period prior to the sale of firearms

Regulate the possession of unfinished frames and receivers, and unserialized firearms

Lafayette advances new gun laws

Lafayette advanced a resolution and four ordinances on first reading Tuesday night. There will be a second reading at an upcoming meeting. If they all pass on the second reading, the new laws will take effect 10 days later.

The resolution expresses the council’s “strong support for Colorado local governments enacting and enforcing local firearms regulations, and imploring the Colorado General Assembly to enact statewide laws to address gun violence and prevention.”

According to the council’s agenda, the four ordinances would:

Regulate the possession of unfinished frames and receivers and unserialized firearms

Require all firearm dealers to post signs at all locations where firearm transfers take place

Prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public places

Prohibit the carrying of firearms on city property

An amendment was unanimously added to include an exception for residents bringing weapons or parts to the Lafayette Police Department for destruction, city spokesperson Debbie Wilmot said.

Superior considering new gun laws

In Superior on Tuesday night, the town Board of Trustees was still discussing changes to laws regarding firearms in the town.

“The proposed ordinance address assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, trigger activators, and otherwise regulates the purchase and sale of firearms in Superior in ways calculated to reduce threats to residents in public places and the risk of impulsive suicide or crime posed by easy-to-obtain firearms,” the board’s agenda reads.

“The ordinance has been drafted to reflect those provisions currently being considered by the Cities of Boulder and Louisville in a joint effort to regulate consistently,” the board stated.